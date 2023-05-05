Edin Terzic: Jude Bellingham is only focused on Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund head coach Edin Terzic has insisted Jude Bellingham is not distracted by transfer links to Real Madrid.

Bellingham been heavily linked with a summer move from Dortmund to Madrid with talks rumoured to have stepped up since the start of May.

Los Blancos are working on an initial deal of around €120m to bring the England international from Germany ahead of the 2023/24 season.

However, despite the ongoing speculation surrounding Bellingham’s future, Terzic has insisted the 19-year-old is only concentrating on the run-in at Signal Iduna Park.

“Jude comes in every day and gives everything to become a German champion at the end of the season,” as per quotes from Sky Sports.

“I haven’t heard from him that he’s involved with another club. We are more concerned with how we can make him and the team better.

“That’s the only topic I discuss with him. The rest are topics that have no place in the dressing room or my office.”

Bellingham is not expected to make a decision on his future until the end of the current campaign, with Dortmund still involved in the Bundesliga title race.

With four games remaining in the season, Terzic’s charges trail defending champions Bayern Munich by one point, with the potential for the title race going to the final day of 2022/23.