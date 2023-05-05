Copa del Rey final fitness updates for Real Madrid and Osasuna – three confirmed absences

Real Madrid take on Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday night at 22:00 CEST at La Cartuja, with the first major trophy of the season on offer to the victor. Osasuna are in their second ever final, and have never won it, while Los Blancos are looking for their 20th triumph.

Ahead of the match, both teams are suffering from fitness issues in the full-back area. Ferland Mendy is the only confirmed absence for Real Madrid, but there is optimism that both David Alaba and Luka Modric will be back from muscle issues ahead of the match, as per Diario AS.

Meanwhile Osasuna right-back Nacho Vidal tragically suffered a season-ending thigh injury in training on Monday, a major blow to both player and team. The other missing man is Darko Brasanac, who has started his recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament tear.

Eduardo Camavinga is likely to return at left-back for Los Blancos, having performed well there in April. Modric would likely be partnered by Toni Kroos and Fede Valverde. Alaba, if fully fit, will play alongside Eder Militao.

It has created something of a headache for Osasuna coach Jagoba Arrasate. Ruben Pena is the natural replacement at right-back, but tends to be a more attacking option. Going up against Vinicius Junior, Arrasate may choose to drop Jon Moncayola there, as a reliable defensive presence.