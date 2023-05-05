Chelsea could make bold Lionel Messi move

Premier League giants Chelsea could make a bold move to sign Lionel Messi this summer.

The Blues were linked with offers for Messi during his time at Barcelona, under former owner Roman Abramovich, but the Argentinian declined to leave Catalonia.

However, the 35-year-old faces a major call on his future in the coming weeks, with his Paris Saint-Germain contract expiring in June.

PSG have suspended Messi for two weeks, following his unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia, and both parties have decided against a renewal.

Barcelona are red hot favourites to resign their former talisman but Todd Boehly is also plotting a move at Stamford Bridge.

As per reports from Football London, the US owner is keen to secure a marquee signing ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, after a poor season for the club.

Messi also has offers on the table from Saudi Arabia and the USA and he is expected to confirm his plans at the end of the Ligue 1 campaign.