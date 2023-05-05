Carlo Ancelotti ready to embrace Copa del Rey final showdown

Carlo Ancelotti is openminded ahead of Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey final clash with Osasuna.

Los Blancos are through to their first Copa final since 2014, which Ancelotti won, in his first spell in charge in the Spanish capital.

The veteran Italian coach is under pressure ahead of the final weeks of the 2022/23 campaign despite his La Liga and Champions League double last season.

Barcelona are on the verge of securing a first league title since 2019, as Real Madrid’s trophy defence has faltered since the start of 2023, and Ancelotti needs to win at least one trophy.

Victory over Osasuna in the final would be a positive step, but the decisive factor in his future will come after their Champions League semi final clashes with Manchester City, later this month.

Despite the pressure continuing to grow, Ancelotti is in relaxed mood, and ready to enjoy the final tomorrow.

“Playing in a final always generates excitement. I enjoy them because I always think it could be the last”, as per reports from Marca.

“I thought that in 2003 and I think it now. That’s why I tell the players to enjoy it.

“We’ve reached the final on merit, by winning difficult matches.

“You have to enjoy the final and do your best to win. On a mental level, you don’t have to push the players in games like this.”

Real Madrid are virtually guaranteed a Champions League qualification spot for next season, but Ancelotti knows he could still be removed, if they lose out to City, or in the final in June.