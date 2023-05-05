Barcelona want Juan Foyth and Nico Gonzalez swap deal

Barcelona are ready to offer a transfer swap deal to sign Villarreal defender Juan Foyth this summer.

La Blaugrana have been tracking the Argentinian international for his versatility to play at full back and in central defence.

However, the Yellow Submarine have previously rejected their advances, due to his importance in their plans, following his permanent arrival from Tottenham in 2021.

Xavi wants to bring in Foyth to solve his problem at right back ahead of the 2023/24 season and will now make a renewed push for the 25-year-old.

As per reports from Diario AS, Barcelona are willing to include midfielder Nico Gonzalez as part of a deal to bring Foyth to the Camp Nou.

Villarreal have stood firm on Foyth’s €54m release clause at the club, but the inclusion of Gonzalez, would lower that by around €20m.

The Spain U21 international has played a reduced role during his loan spell at Valencia this season and Xavi is willing to offload him.