Barcelona have not discussed Lionel Messi with league – La Liga source

Lionel Messi is at the top of the agenda for Barcelona this summer, but it appears the salary limit will have to take priority for now.

Barcelona have publicly stated they would like to bring Lionel Messi, back and with the Argentine unlikely to remain at Paris Saint-Germain over the summer, that looks a little bit more possible this season.

However the biggest issue is currently hteir wage bill, which vastly exceeds their salary limit. The Blaugrana are in need of making up a €250m gap.

It has been reported that Barcelona are in discussions with La Liga on how to bring back Messi under their salary limit, but Diario AS say they have been inforrmed by a La Liga source that Messi’s name has not yet been brought up. So far their talks have been exclusively to do with the balancing that salary limit.

Reading between the lines, the desire to facilitate a Messi return could well present amongst all parties. They will be subject to that limit though, and if the numbers do not add up, then they will be unable to make it work.