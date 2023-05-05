Atletico Madrid ready to pay Kang-in Lee release clause

Atletico Madrid are ready to make a move for their first summer transfer target in Mallorca star Kang-in Lee.

Los Rojiblancos are in the market for attacking reinforcements, ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, after seeing their January interest in the South Koreaninternational rejected by the Balearic club.

Despite being under contract in Palma until 2025, Atletico are ready to step up their ongoing interest, once their Champions League qualification is confirmed in the coming weeks.

As per reports from Diario AS, Lee’s release clause is set at €17m, with Atletico prepared to pay around €20m, to seal a move ahead of their rivals in the market.

Atletico are not the only side interested in a move for the former Valencia midfielder also attracting interest from the Premier League.

Tottenham are also tracking the 22-year-old, however, Atletico will be looking to swoop in before Spurs solve their managerial conundrum, to secure a move for their long standing target.