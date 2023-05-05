All of the key points from Barcelona’s €200m plan to reduce their wage bill

Barcelona have presented a viability plan to La Liga in order to attempt to make signings this summer without being subject to restrictions.

The Blaugrana are currently well over their salary limit for the coming season, meaning they would only be able to spend 40% of their savings and sales on new players. La Liga CEO Javier Gomez claims they must make €250m in order to be able to bring in new players, but Sport, or perhaps Barcelona, believe it is only €200m.

The Catalan daily state that Barcelona have presented a plan to La Liga involving a €200m wage bill reduction in order to allow them sign again.

Involved in that reduction are five key points. Firstly, and perhaps most difficult, Barcelona want to reduce the wages of the current first-team squad by €60m.

They also intend to cut costs across the rest of the club’s sporting departments, including youth football, by €30m. Remarkably, they intend to make €30m in saving from the club’s day-to-day costs, which is a significant amount. Around €12m of that is expected to be saved by the liquidation of BarcaTV.

A further €10m will be saved in salaries from non-sporting areas, and they intend to make €70m in sales or new income too.

The details of exactly how this will impact each area of the club are as of yet unclear, but it does appear as if it will have a major impact. Their plans also include the 2024-25 season.

Of course while the plan will be made with the best of intentions too, Barcelona will have to carry out the operations they say they will before the end of June in order to fit it into the league year. In particular, negotiating salary reductions and player sales look to be the largest obstacles.