Xavi Hernandez required to take difficult step in order to force Ansu Fati sale for Barcelona

Barcelona are in desperate need of sales this summer in order to balance their accounts, but as was the case last season, it will not be easy to get them over the line.

One of those most in the spotlight is Ansu Fati, who has failed to return to the level he was at before his injuries. Admittedly with liimited chances, the competition in the forward line has been fierce at Barcelona, and there is little suggestion Fati will gain a significant role.

As such, it has made him a prime candidate to be sold. Yet Fati has no intention of leaving. Diario AS say that after Jorge Mendes met with his client, the super-agent told the club and Joan Laporta that he had no intention of listening to any offers this summer.

That information appears to have been affirmed by Cadena Cope, who report that there is only one circumstance that will see Fati leave. Manager Xavi Hernandez must tell Ansu to his face that he no longer wants him in order to the change the situation. They add that Mendes did not have any offers to present to Laporta either.

It will thus require Xavi to cross a line he managed to stay the other side of last summer. While the club attempted to push Frenkie de Jong out, Xavi maintained a degree of separation that allowed him to continue on good terms with de Jong. That ultimately ended up working out for the Blaugrana, but Laporta may attempt to twist Xavi’s arm with the carrot of bringing Lionel Messi back.