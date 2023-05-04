Third candidate to replace Mateu Alemany at Barcelona emerges from Bundesliga

Barcelona are looking to bring in a replacement for outgoing Director of Football Mateu Alemany this summer, and the latest to be linked with the role is Fernando Carro in the Bundesliga.

As per Sport, Carro is one of the names in the frame to arrive at Barcelona this summer. The current CEO of Bayer Leverkusen has only ever operated in German football, taking that role five years ago in 2018, and has the confidence of those at die Werkself. Carro has a contract with Leverkusen until 2027.

The Catalan paper point out that his mother used to teach English to former Barcelona and Austria forward Hans Krankl, who would go on to manage the side too. Carro is from Barcelona, but went to a German school in the Catalan capital, studying and then working in the media in Germany before taking on his role at Leverkusen.

Deco is the favourite to come in at Barcelona, after Antonio Cordon appeared to lose traction as an option. It could well be that Carro would come in alongside Deco, with the Brazilian working as the figurehead, and Carro occupying himself more with negotiations, as is the case with Jordi Cruyff and Alemany currently. With four years remaining on his contract, Barcelona would need a degree of cooperation from Leverkusen for a deal to happen.