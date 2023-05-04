Revealed: The true meaning of Lionel Messi’s new Barcelona tattoo

For much of 2023, Lionel Messi’s future has been the cause of much speculation, as he looked set for a departure for Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, once his contract expired.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Messi will be leaving PSG, and a return to Barcelona has been rumoured for the last couple of months.

Barcelona are reportedly working on a deal for Messi, and speculation has heightened on Thursday, following the emergence of footage that shows the crest of the Blaugrana tattooed on Messi’s leg.

من زيارة الأسطورة ميسي الأخيرة إلى الرياض 😍💙 pic.twitter.com/fCiAM1WPLA — Messi Xtra (@M30Xtra) May 4, 2023

However, the tattoo has no relevance to Messi’s future, as MD have revealed that it is part of a wider composition that the Argentine is planning for his left leg, which was set out while he was still at the club two years ago.

Lionel Messi may well return to Barcelona this summer for one last dance, but his new tattoo does not appear to be an indication that he is heading back to Catalonia.