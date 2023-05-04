Real Madrid not planning to celebrate if they Copa del Rey this weekend

On Saturday, Real Madrid have the chance to secure their third trophy of the season when they on Osasuna in the final of the Copa del Rey in Seville.

Los Blancos have not won the competition since 2013/14, when Gareth Bale scored an extra time winner to down Barcelona. They will hope to end their nine-year wait this weekend, although even if they do win, it won’t be a moment of total celebration.

According to Marca, Real Madrid will not host an open top bus parade if they win, like they have done in recent times. Instead, it will be delayed until the end of the season.

The reason for this is due to their involvement in the Champions League. The team will stay in Seville overnight, irrespective of the result, before turning their attentions to the first leg of their semi-final tie with Manchester City, which takes place three days later.

Real Madrid will be desperate to end the season with a quadruple, but for that to happen, they need to be victorious on Saturday, first and foremost.