Real Madrid interest in Celta Vigo starlet Gabri Veiga killed with Premier League side in pole position

Celta Vigo starlet Gabri Veiga will be leaving Galicia this summer, if President Carlos Mourino has anything to do with it. The question is where.

Mourino has stated on multiple occasions that Veiga will leave for his €40m release clause this summer, with the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal all linked to him in England, while Barcelona and more strongly Real Madrid.

According to Diario AS, Veiga’s preference in England is Arsenal. The 20-year-old is keen on Arsenal’s style of play and would like to work under Mikel Arteta.

Where he will not be going, as per Marca, is Real Madrid. Their reporting claims that Real Madrid themselves are unaware of their own interest in Veiga, given they have made no effort in order to sign or even speak to him.

Los Blancos’ name is being used by Veiga’s agent Pini Zahavi in order to raise demand for his client, as per the Madrid daily. There had been regular reports that Veiga was an alternative for Jude Bellingham, but apparently Real Madrid had no such intentions.

It is not uncommon practice for agents to leak false information to media in order to increase the price of their client. Veiga does look a prodigious talent, but he is only just on the verge of completing his first season as a regular. His next step will need to be managed carefully.