Real Madrid defender in line for return to starting XI in Copa del Rey final

Real Madrid are preparing for the Copa del Rey final on Saturday night against Osasuna, and while their starting XI in big games has been consistent of late, fitness issues have threatened to break that up.

Ferland Mendy was key last season, but with his injury issues Eduardo Camavinga has been filling in. Aurelien Tchouameni looked like the de facto replacement for Casemiro in midfield, but more recently Fede Valverde has moved into midfield, with Rodrygo Goes in attack.

However Luka Modric’s injury has threatened to alter Carlo Ancelotti’s plans, but there is now optimism he will be fit for the final. Whether from the start or the bench remains an unknown.

There is also positivity with David Alaba, who is for the third time recovering from a muscle issue in 2023. Yet he Austrian is training and looks as if he will partner Eder Militao in defence against Osasuna, as per Marca. Unless there are any setbacks, Ancelotti will return to his ideal pairing from last season.

Concern in central defence may well be more focused on Militao against Osasuna. The Brazilian has had a dreadful ten days, with Los Blancos conceding eight goals in three games, five of which he was directly responsible for. If that is not fixed, it will matter far less who is next to him.