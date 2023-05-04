Premier League side planning to offer player-plus-cash deal to Barcelona for Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati’s future at Barcelona is currently a hot topic, with less than two months to go until the opening of the summer transfer window.

Barcelona’s financial situation will require them to sell players this summer, and with Fati having been reduced to a bit-part role under Xavi Hernandez this season, he appears to be a likely candidate to go.

Although Fati wants to stay, he could go if Xavi decides that he is not in his plans for next season. Given that Ez Abde is set to return, and a move for Yannick Carrasco has been heavily reported in recent weeks, there is a chance that the 20-year-old departs.

If Barcelona do decide to sell him, the Premier League is a likely destination. Wolves have emerged as an interested party, according to Relevo, and they could look to sign Fati by using Ruben Neves as part of a player-plus-cash deal.

Neves has been a target for Barcelona for most of the season, although Xavi has had reservations about signing him. Jorge Mendes has been pushing a deal in recent months, and given that he has a close relationship with both clubs, it could be one that is possible.

Barcelona want to add midfield reinforcements for next season, and Neves would allow them to strengthen. However, it appears that he would only join if Fati goes in the opposite direction, and it remains to be seen whether the youngster goes in the summer.