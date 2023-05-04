Neymar Junior infuriate Paris Saint-Germain fans further after Instagram likes

Neymar Junior’s spell at Paris Saint-Germain could not exactly be referred to as a happy one. On Wednesday night it appeared to reach yet another breaking point.

PSG fans turned up outside the club in order to sing offensive songs about Lionel Messi, but also directed their ire towards his Brazilian teammate Neymar Junior.

Fans also appeared at his house to tell him to ‘get lost’, with little faith left that Neymar can be the differential element in the Champions League.

Lionel Messi was not the only one under fire from Paris Saint-Germain fans last night. Others turned up at Neymar Junior's house to tell him to 'get lost' too. #PSG pic.twitter.com/v5ispRC43R — Football España (@footballespana_) May 4, 2023

His Instagram activity then became a topic of discussion after he was seen liking a post which pictured him with Messi in their Barcelona days with the caption ‘they were happy then’.

📲 Neymar liking an IG post which talks about how happy they were at Barcelona together: pic.twitter.com/Qej3ffYiO0 — Reshad Rahman (@ReshadRahman_) May 3, 2023

His next like would understandably infuriate PSG ultras, after he liked a post implying that they were a small club, as a post showed the scenes from outside his own house.

“The difference between being great and having greatness. PSG lacks that and lacks fans,” read the caption from the post.

👀🚨Neymar Jr likes a reel on IG which talks about how PSG is a small club with little history pic.twitter.com/JhTsTs4Sq9 — PSG Chief (@psg_chief) May 3, 2023

He would later go on to post the following phrase on his Instagram story.

“Don’t let people put you in their storm, put them in your peace.”

While Neymar will have plausible deniabilty, that somebody could have used his account, it appears like too much of a coincidence on the face of it.

The Brazilian would likely have been moved on by PSG some time ago, but his high wages and now injury record have proven prohibitive for other clubs.