Mateu Alemany could take Barcelona star with him to Aston Villa this summer

Earlier this week, Barcelona announced the shock news that Mateu Alemany would be leaving his role as Director of Football at the end of this season.

Alemany is expected to take on a similar role at Premier League side Aston Villa, where he would be working with former Sevilla and Villarreal head coach Unai Emery.

Emery has taken a liking to signing La Liga talent since taking the reins in England, and that will surely continue when Alemany takes up his role. Alex Moreno was signed from Real Betis in January, and he could be joined by more players from Spanish football in the summer.

MD have reported that Aston Villa are interested in signing Ferran Torres. The former Valencia and Manchester City winger has struggled for regular playing time at Barcelona this season, and given their financial situation, he could be sold.

Alemany could give Aston Villa the edge in negotiations for Torres, who has also attracted interest from Arsenal. If he does leave Barcelona this summer, it looks like a return to the Premier League is a likely possibility.