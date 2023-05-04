Luka Modric sets Real Madrid return date after recovering from hamstring injury

Last week, Real Madrid suffered a big injury blow ahead of their crucial season run-in. Luka Modric suffered a hamstring tear against Girona, which was expected to rule him out for the remainder of the season.

However, the Croatian miraculously returned to training earlier this week, albeit he did not take part in the full session. Even still, it is a big boost for Real Madrid to have him back, as they prepare for big matches against Osasuna and Manchester City.

According to Relevo, Modric has set his sights on returning for Saturday’s Copa del Rey final against Osasuna, and Carlo Ancelotti has named him in his squad for the showpiece event, albeit other injured players such as Ferland Mendy have also been included.

Modric’s experience would be much-needed against Osasuna, as he is one of only a handful of players that has won the Copa del Rey with Los Blancos.

Real Madrid have achieved success in the competition since 2014, and they will hoping to end that barren run this weekend. Modric will hope to play a part in their attempt to do so.