La Liga round-up: Big results in the European race and battle to avoid relegation

Matchday 33 rounded off on Thursday evening with four more crucial fixtures. The battles for Europe and to avoid relegation were focused on, with Sevilla, Espanyol, Girona, Mallorca, Athletic Club, Real Betis, Rayo Vallecano and Real Valladolid all in action.

Sevilla 3-2 Espanyol

Sevilla came from behind to defeat Espanyol in a five-goal thriller at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. Bryan Gil opened the scoring for the hosts, before goals from Karim Rekik (OG) and Javi Puado ensured that Espanyol led at half time.

However, second half strikes from Lucas Ocampos and Pape Gueye ensured that Sevilla continued their excellent recent form. They move up to 11th, while Espanyol stay in 19th, three points adrift of safety.

Girona 2-1 Mallorca

Girona made it three wins in a row after securing a battling victory over Mallorca in Catalonia. Bernardo opened the scoring for the hosts, but Vedan Muriqi equalised from the penalty spot with 10 minutes remaining.

However, Taty Castellanos scored the winner late on to ensure that Girona rise to 7th, five points away from the European places. Mallorca are now in 12th.

Athletic Club 0-1 Real Betis

In a huge match in the context of European football qualification, Real Betis came out victorious against Athletic Club at San Mames.

Willian Jose’s early strike proved to be the difference between the two sides, as Dani Vivian was sent off for Athletic late on. Betis now have a five-point buffer in sixth place, and they are only two points behind Villarreal in fifth. Athletic Club slip to 8th.

Rayo Vallecano 2-1 Real Valladolid

Rayo Vallecano have made it three victories in a row at Vallecas after securing a comfortable victory over Real Valladolid. After a goalless first half, Raul De Tomas opened the scoring in the 48th minute, before Sergio Camello secured the win. Sergio Leon got a goal back late on, but it was not enough.

Rayo Vallecano have moved into the top half with the win. They sit in 9th, while Real Valladolid stay in 16th, just one point above the relegation zone.