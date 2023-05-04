La Liga General Director ups Barcelona sales target to €250m in order to make signings

Barcelona are looking to continue revolutionising their squad this summer after making eight signings in their last off-season. However the goalposts allowing them to do so have been moved.

For many of the last months, €180m has been quoted as the figure that Barcelona need to save and sell for, although La Liga President Javier Tebas had previously mentioned €200m. Barcelona themselves were looking to make €100m in sales themselves according to recent reports.

However at a recent La Liga event, General Director Javier Gomez has claimed that total is much larger than previously thought.

“They have had their strategy to sign more. I don’t know if it is the most appropriate, but if they have managed to have that income, they have been able to spend more on players. We have forced them to budget benefits this season of €250m. If you don’t meet that amount, the money you don’t make will be deducted from the salary cap,” said Gomez, as quoted by Sport.

The alternative, as later pointed out by Gomez, is that Barcelona are only able to put 40% of their income towards new recruits. Given that money has to go towards salaries, agents and transfer fees, that €100m target would only allow for a €33.3m investment.

It could severely impact the business that Barcelona were hoping to do this summer. In addition to bringing Lionel Messi back, Barcelona are keen to strengthen at right-back, in midfield and find a back-up for Robert Lewandowski.