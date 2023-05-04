Joaquin hanging on to chances of record with Real Betis as he survives injury scare

Real Betis winger Joaquin Sanchez may still be able to break Andoni Zubizarreta’s appearance record in La Liga.

The former Barcelona goalkeeper racked up 622 appearances in his career, while 41-year-old Joaquin is narrowly behind him on 617. With six games remaining for Betis this season, he would need to appear in each of those ties in order to break that record.

That looked highly unlikely on Saturday, after he left Camp Nou with an injury. Joaquin had come on as a substitute, but was taken off with what appeared to be a muscle issue.

Surprisingly, Joaquin has managed to return to the squad, and training in double-quick timing this week and has made the Real Betis squad for their trip to Bilbao. Los Verdiblancos take on Athletic Club knowing that only a win will keep alive feint hopes of finishing in the top four.

Joaquin’s presence will be a morale boost for the side. Whether Manuel Pellegrini sees fit to use him is another matter. Joaquin received an ovation at Camp Nou at the weekend, and is likely to be treated with respect everywhere he goes, as he sees out a glorious career.