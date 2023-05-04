Javier Tebas open to Barcelona playing in another competition if they receive UEFA ban

Last month, UEFA confirmed that they were conducting an investigation into Barcelona’s alleged involvement in Caso Negreira, which centres around their relationship with Enriquez Negreira, former Vice President of the Technical Committee of Referees.

If they are found guilty, which could happen before the Prosecutor’s Office pass judgement on their own investigation, Barcelona could be expelled from next season’s Champions League.

If that were to happen, it has been reported that they would look into the possibility of playing in another continental competition, though to be in Asia. Speaking on Thursday (via Marca), Javier Tebas revealed that he would not stand in Barcelona’s way if they were to explore this option.

“They are the ones who decide. If they need income, if it’s to reduce their losses, that that’s fine with me. We are talking about Champions League dates. Legally, it is impossible for them to play in another domestic league.”

For the time being, Barcelona must wait on the outcome of UEFA’s investigation. Given that they feel that they did nothing wring during Caso Negreira, they do not expect to be sanctioned by European football’s governing body.