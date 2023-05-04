Diego Simeone takes aim at doubters as Atletico Madrid leapfrog Real Madrid into second place

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has recalled that some were asking for his head earlier in the season, after his side thrashed Cadiz to move into second place on Wednesday night.

Los Colchoneros beat Cadiz 5-1 at the Metropolitano, featuring a brace from Antoine Griezmann, and goals from Alvaro Morata, Yannick Carrasco and Nahuel Molina. Rodrigo de Paul also got an assist, making it a successful night for a number of players who were under fire at the start of the season.

Many felt before the World Cup that Simeone was struggling to inspire the performances from previous years, perhaps suggesting it was time for a refresh.

Simeone spoke after the Cadiz win stating that overtaking Los Blancos was not as big a deal as some were making out, as was carried by Relevo.

“I’m not leaving particularly satisfied today. We’ve finished several times in this decade ahead of Madrid and it’s no coincidence.”

“This work has been shown for many years. Now we must continue to go as far as possible.”

Asked if they deserve second place, Simeone had no problem reminding critics of those early season doubts.

“Fate will tell. Without forgetting that many stopped believing in what we did. There were many people who did not trust us. I believe in what we do. Footballl is very changeable. You don’t have to talk too early. Football is when the season ends, not before. I know what I’m looking for, I believe in what I do, I don’t care about anything else from anyone else. I care about what I think and what I feel. I felt that this team was going to respond.”

Simeone has now been in charge for nearly 12 years, and has earned the right to manage beyond reproach, but expecting it to happen is highly unlikely.

Atletico Madrid exited the Champions League in the group stage this season, putting in their worst ever group stage performance. Since the turn of the year though, they have not just been the best team in Spain, but the best in Europe, which has vindicated Simeone.