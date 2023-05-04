David Silva extends Real Sociedad stay after signing one-year contract extension

David Silva is regularly regarded as one of the best playmakers of his era. The former Valencia and Manchester City player is still showing his quality, despite now being aged 37.

Silva currently plies his trade at Real Sociedad, where he has been in excellent form this season. He has been a large part of the reason that La Real look on course to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in over 10 years.

However, there were doubts as to whether he would play for La Real in the Champions League, but those have now been put to rest, as the club have confirmed that Silva has signed a new one-year extension to his contract.

After La Real defeated Real Madrid on Tuesday, head coach Imanol Alguacil heaped praise on Silva, stating that the veteran is a delight to watch. Luckily for him, and Real Sociedad’s supporters, they get to see him play for at least one more season.