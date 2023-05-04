Conflict of schedules could stop Xavi Hernandez playing in Joaquin Sanchez’s tribute match

Last month, Real Betis and Spanish football legend Joaquin Sanchez announced that he would be retiring at the end of the season, following an excellent 23-year career as a professional.

To mark the end of his playing career, a tribute match for the 41-year-old will be played, with the date for it expected to be the 6th of 7th of June, after the final round of La Liga fixtures.

As per Marca, Joaquin asked Xavi Hernandez, whom he is good friends with, to play in the match, although the Barcelona head coach was not able to confirm whether he would be present as the Blaugrana are planning to play a friendly in Japan during that time.

MD have now reported that Barcelona are set to play Andres Iniesta’s Vissel Kobe on the 6th of June, and they have plans to fly to Japan after their final match of the season, which is against Celta Vigo.

This would mean that Xavi would have to forego play in Joaquin’s match, although it remains to be seen whether Barcelona will grant him the time off required to be involved.

Image via Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images