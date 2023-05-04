CBF President admits that Carlo Ancelotti is their favourite for Brazil job

This weekend, Carlo Ancelotti will look to secure the sixth trophy of his second spell at Real Madrid. Given that he has been back at the club for less than two seasons, it would be a remarkable feat for the Italian.

He could add to it further if Real Madrid retain their Champions League title from last season. However, despite having delivered much success over the last 22 months, Ancelotti could be on his way out in the summer.

He has been heavily linked with taking over as head coach of the Brazilian national team, and the President of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, has confirmed to BeIN Sports (via Fabrizio Romano) that Ancelotti is their preferred candidate.

“I’m not saying that Ancelotti has an offer from us, but we are checking if he wants to come. We’ve got a plan A and I will say it for the first time honestly. There is no point in hiding this, Ancelotti is our favourite.”

The CBF have already spoken with Ancelotti’s representatives, but they are unlikely to speak with him properly until the end of the season, as he continues to put his full focus on Real Madrid.