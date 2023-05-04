Borussia Dortmund taking a hard line with Real Madrid in Jude Bellingham negotiations

Having been interested in Jude Bellingham for much of this season, it now appears that Real Madrid are making progress towards signing him this summer.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Real Madrid were in advanced negotiations with Bellingham and his representatives. However, sources in Germany revealed that Los Blancos had yet to submit an opening offer to Borussia Dortmund.

The Bundesliga side are reluctant to sell Bellingham this summer, and if they are to part with him, they want to secure as much money as possible. Diario AS have reported that Dortmund will make it difficult for Real Madrid to sign Bellingham, and they have set an €150m price tag on the head of the English international.

This news could certainly complicate a deal for Real Madrid, as they are very unwilling to overspend for Bellingham, whom they value lower than Dortmund. It looks like being an obstacle that both clubs will need to overcome in the coming weeks.