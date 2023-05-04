Barcelona to be without exciting youngster for final few weeks of the season

Last month, Lamine Yamal became the youngster player in Barcelona’s history when he came on in the latter stages of their victory over Real Betis at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Aged just 15 years and 290 days at the time, Yamal smashed the previous record, which had stood for over 80 years. Since that game, he has remained with the first team squad, although he was an unused substitute against Osasuna on Tuesday.

The cameo against Betis looks like being Yamal’s only first team appearance this season, as he looks set to miss the final few matches because of international duty.

He has been included in Spain’s squad for the European U17 Championships in Hungary, which runs from the 17th of May to the 2nd of June. Given that Barcelona do not play again until the 14th of May, it looks like he will be unable to feature again this season.

Barcelona also cannot pull Yamal out of the squad, as according to Spanish Sports Law (via MD), the club would be fined if they were to do so, while further sanctions could also be placed upon the club.

As such, Yamal looks to be missing the final few weeks of the season. Given that Barcelona could wrap up the La Liga title in matchday 34, the youngster could have got further first team minutes, but that will now not be the case.