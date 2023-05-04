Barcelona plan to jettison Jordi Alba this summer using previous strategy

Barcelona intend to move Jordi Alba this summer, with the veteran’s mammoth wages likely playing a significant part in the decision.

Alba, 34, has started 18 games this season and played less than half of the minutes available to him. Youngster Alejandro Balde has usurped him in the left-back spot, but Alba has still come up with a number of useful cameos this season.

As per La Portera de Nunez though, Xavi Hernandez intends to move him on this summer. The Barcelona manager intends to undertake a similar approach to that he used with Gerard Pique in order to force him out.

Para compensar la cagada anterior, ya les chismorreo que la intención del señorito Xavi con Alba, por mucho que ayer fuese el MVP y marcara el gol de la victoria, es hacer un "Piqué" con él: trasmitirle que su protagonismo no va a aumentar; si acaso, irá a menos. — La portera de Núñez (@porteranunez) May 3, 2023

Xavi explained to Pique that there was no longer a place for him at the club last summer, which the Catalan defender intended to fight through, but eventually ended up retiring due to his lack of a role in the first team.

Alba has a further year left on his deal, in which he is set to earn €38m for, due to multiple wage deferrals. Releasing that financial burden would be a major financial coup for the club.

Barcelona already have cover in Marcos Alonso, but that process might prove trickier than with Pique. The central defender was experiencing a time of upheaval in his personal life, and was not used to spending time on the bench. Alba has adapted to that this season, and performed admirably when on the pitch all the same. That money owed to Alba is also likely a larger part of Alba’s income than Pique’s, who has multiple other business interests.