Barcelona in line to net €6m as Premier League sides declare interest in former defender

Barcelona’s financial struggles are well documented, and going into the summer transfer window, it is likely to have a huge effect on their ability to do business.

Given that Barcelona will need to generate a significant amount of funds over the next few months, any money that they receive will be much needed.

As well as selling their own players, Barcelona could receive income from the sale of players they have a sell-on percentage with, one of whom is Jean-Clair Todibo.

Barcelona will receive 20% of any transfer fee that OGC Nice receive for the Frenchman, and he could be on the move this summer. MD have reported that Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United are all interested in signing him, with a fee of €30m being quoted as his asking price.

That would mean that Barcelona would receive €6m. It is not a lot, but given their financial situation, it is funds that they will definitely be happy with.