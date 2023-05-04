Barcelona have identified their preferred Sergio Busquets replacement

Sergio Busquets has been an incredible servant for Barcelona, but it is no secret that he looks like coming towards the final couple of years of his time at the club.

His contract expires at the end of the season, and although it looks like he will sign an extension in the next few weeks, Barcelona are looking to sign someone that can replace him over the coming years.

According to Diario AS, club officials have selected Sofyan Amrabat as their preferred pivot signing for this summer. Amrabat was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona in January, but due to financial issues, a deal did not come off.

Despite that setback, Barcelona look like resurrected their interest this summer, although like in the winter, a deal will depend on their financial situation. Real Betis’ Guido Rodriguez has been mentioned as a cheaper alternative.

It promises to be a very busy summer transfer window for Barcelona, and club officials are determined to secure improvements for Xavi Hernandez’s squad, despite their financial issues.

Image via Alex Caparros/Getty Images