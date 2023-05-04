Atletico Madrid finally given reprieve after unwanted 360-day record

Atletico Madrid thumped Cadiz 5-1 on Wednesday night, a result that took Los Colchoneros second ahead of arch rivals Real Madrid.

It feels as if little can go wrong for Atletico currently, who are the best-performing side in Europe’s top five leagues in 2023. Not only are they winning games, they are doing so in style.

Against Cadiz, Antoine Griezmann was on a hat-trick but elected to give Yannick Carrasco a penalty they won on a VAR review. The Belgian duly converted it.

Jornada 33: Llegó el primer penalti a favor del @Atleti en LaLiga 👀 Así fue la jugada que acabó en los once metros y convirtiéndose en el cuarto gol de los rojiblancos 🔥#LaLigaEnDAZN ⚽ pic.twitter.com/xKI5lJjt4m — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) May 3, 2023

It was the first penalty Los Rojiblancos have been awarded all season in La Liga, ending a drought that had infuriated more than a few fans.

After 37 matchdays, 360 days, 8,640 hours, 518,400 minutes, Atlético de Madrid have finally been awarded a penalty in La Liga! — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) May 3, 2023

Their last penalty came 360 days previously, on the 8th of May 2022, as pointed out by Diario AS. That came against Real Madrid last season, but Atleti have naturally seen themselves as unfortunate or otherwise to not have been given a penalty for the entire time.