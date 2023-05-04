Atletico Madrid Cadiz

Atletico Madrid finally given reprieve after unwanted 360-day record

Atletico Madrid thumped Cadiz 5-1 on Wednesday night, a result that took Los Colchoneros second ahead of arch rivals Real Madrid.

It feels as if little can go wrong for Atletico currently, who are the best-performing side in Europe’s top five leagues in 2023. Not only are they winning games, they are doing so in style.

Against Cadiz, Antoine Griezmann was on a hat-trick but elected to give Yannick Carrasco a penalty they won on a VAR review. The Belgian duly converted it.

It was the first penalty Los Rojiblancos have been awarded all season in La Liga, ending a drought that had infuriated more than a few fans.

Their last penalty came 360 days previously, on the 8th of May 2022, as pointed out by Diario AS. That came against Real Madrid last season, but Atleti have naturally seen themselves as unfortunate or otherwise to not have been given a penalty for the entire time.

Posted by

Tags Atletico Madrid Cadiz Real Madrid Yannick Carrasco

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News