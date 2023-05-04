Antoine Griezmann reveals motivation behind brace against Cadiz – ‘I was a bit annoyed’

Slowly but steadily, more and more people are coming round to the idea that Antoine Griezmann may well be in contention for player of the season in La Liga, if not the winner of such an award.

The Frenchman is in fine form currently, and a brace against Cadiz in their 5-1 win was further evidence of that on Wednesday night. The victory moved Atletico Madrid into second place.

Antoine Griezmann is wasting absolutely no time tonight! 🔥 Atleti continue to impress as they take just over a minute to hit the front 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/5dHGu4QwOU — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) May 3, 2023

On a personal level, it also moved him onto 13 goals and 12 assists in his 33 appearances. Only Robert Lewandowski can match him for direct goal contributions. The Polish striker is two goals clear of Karim Benzema in the Pichichi race, while Griezmann is the runaway assist leader.

Griezmann explained his particular motivation against Cadiz.

“They didn’t give the MVP for the month of April, so I was a bit annoyed, and you saw in the opening minutes,” Griezmann joked, after he notched a brace in 27 minutes.

"No me dieron el MVP del mes de abril. Entonces estaba un poco enfadado" 😜@AntoGriezmann es un hombre feliz @Atleti #LaLigaEnDAZN ⚽ pic.twitter.com/FRrN4GvclK — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) May 3, 2023

His hair was also compared to an ice cream during his post-match interview, and the French forward explained that it would be staying for a while.

“The hair is giving me luck, so we’ll keep enjoying it.”

Griezmann: "El pelo me está dando suerte, así que vamos a disfrutarlo" 🎨#LaLigaEnDAZN ⚽ pic.twitter.com/q7MAX6UK0R — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) May 3, 2023

Griezmann is now 32, but his new role as the leader of the Atletico attack has given him a fresh lease of life. It is no longer an exaggeration to say that he is playing the best football of his career.