37-year-old man arrested by Spanish authorities for selling fake Copa del Rey final tickets

The Copa del Rey final is always a showpiece event in the Spanish footballing calendar, and this year is no different. On Saturday, Real Madrid take on Osasuna in Seville, with both sides desperate to take home the trophy.

Real Madrid will be looking for their first Copa title in nine years, while Osasuna have yet to win the competition. As such, there is plenty at stake for both sides.

Plenty of supporters will descend of the Andalusian capital this weekend, although it appears that not everyone could have a valid ticket for the match. As per Diario AS, several fans accidentally bought fake tickets for the match through the internet.

In connection with this alleged scam, a 37-year-old has been arrested, having been accused of selling fake tickets for the match between Real Madrid and Osasuna. According to the Civil Guard, the accused advertised the tickets on a well-known portal for the sale of second-hand products, claiming that he had bought them and that, not being able to go, he needed to sell them.

A number of people are said to have been affected, and unfortunately, they look like missing out on a great day out in Seville for the final.