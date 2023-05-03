WATCH: Ansu Fati’s father makes claim about son’s future at Barcelona

Barcleona forward Ansu Fati has been heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer, but according to his father, he will be remaining in Catalonia.

Bori Fati was addressed by the press in his car, and repeatedly asked about Ansu’s future.

‘He’s staying, definitely,’ and ‘yes’, he answered to the question of whether they were happy.

This represents something of a sea-change from Bori himself, who had spoken out in a radio interview about Ansu’s lack of playing time under Xavi Hernandez. Ansu finished just two matches this season, and has only started 13 games.

Fati senior explained to the press at the time that he would be speaking to Jorge Mendes, Ansu’s agent, about his future, and as per Sport, he has done just that. Seemingly, the two met ahead of Barcelona’s 1-0 win over Osasuna on Tuesday night at a hotel.

In spite of Bori’s statements, it seems premature to infer anything from them. Ansu was reportedly highly annoyed with his father after his latest radio appearance, and it would be no surprise if he had made his father promise to stay out of the press, or at least not to cause a stir.