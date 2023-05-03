Victor Orta’s Leeds United departure could see Ilias Akhomach stay in Spanish football

On Tuesday, it was reported that Ilias Akhomach’s proposed move to Leeds United had fallen through, following the departures of head coach Javi Gracia and Sporting Director Victor Orta.

The teenager winger, who will leave Barcelona at the end of the season when his contract expires, appeared to have sewn up a deal to join the Premier League side, but it now appears that he could be heading elsewhere.

Orta was believed to be the driving force behind the deal was Ilias, but he may still get the chance to sign the youngster this summer. According to Onda Cero, Sevilla are considering appointed Orta as their Sporting Director, which is a role currently held by Monchi.

Sevilla were already interested in signing Ilias, and should Orta get the job at Los Nervionenses, Estadio Deportivo have speculated that he could reignite his pursuit of the exciting winger in the next few weeks.

AC Milan are also believed to be keen on signing Ilias this summer, but with Orta waiting in the wings at Sevilla, the teenager could be in line to remain in Spanish football.