Takefusa Kubo deprived of souvenir after newspaper snub

Real Sociedad forward Takefusa Kubo thought he may finally have done enough to make the front cover of Marca for his on-pitch exploits, but that target has eluded him once again.

Kubo, formerly of Real Madrid, led the way for La Real in their 2-0 victory over Los Blancos on Tuesday night, scoring the opener after a mistake from Eder Militao.

He told DAZN after the match that he was delighted with the win, as carried by Marca.

“We are very happy and proud of what we are doing. It was the most difficult game we had left at home and we are very happy to have won it.”

“I think that the best Real has been seen in all facets. There are five important games left, but this was also important and we have taken the three points so, if we continue like this, I think we will achieve it.”

Real Sociedad have opened up an eight-point gap to Villarreal in fifth, who have a game in hand. With just five games to go though, the Txuri-Urdin are strong favourites to make it into the Champions League.

He would go on to say that he would be buying a copy of the Madrid-based newspaper in the morning to commemorate the occasion.

“And I am very happy to score against one of the best teams in Europe. I think my photo will be in Marca tomorrow, I’ll go buy the newspaper to keep it as a souvenir.”

However there was no sign of the Japanese star on the front cover, who instead decided to lead with the Real Madrid basketball team winning in Serbia against Partizan. Kubo does then appear within the paper, when they get onto the analysis of the Real Madrid defeat.

Kubo does have a form of souvenir, but perhaps he might have thought he had done enough to hit the front page.