Surprise as former Barcelona player and agent is linked with Director of Football role

Barcelona lost Director of Football Mateu Alemany on Tuesday, and according to multiple reports, Deco could be in line to take the position.

Alemany was a respected operator in his field, with years of experience across Spanish football, in particular doing an excellent job at Valencia. He looks set to head to Aston Villa at the end of the transfer market.

They could be replacing him with former player Deco. The Brazilian-Portuguese has no previous experience in such a role. Since his playing days, Deco has been acting as an agent representing the likes of Raphinha, and has been on the books as a scout for Barcelona, focusing on Brazil. As per RAC1, via MD, Deco is an option to take over from Alemany.

He would have to renounce his position in his agency as part of any deal to take over their recruitment department due to a conflict of interests.

President Joan Laporta has a close relationship with Deco, which goes right back to his days as a player. However from a professional point of view, it is a giant leap of faith to appoint a novice in the place of a seasoned professional. Particularly when taking into account that Barcelona are facing a crucial summer, which involves them trying to raise significant funds in order to be able to simply register key players such as Ronald Araujo and Gavi.