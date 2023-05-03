Super-agent Jorge Mendes holds meeting with three Barcelona stars over future

Three of Barcelona’s brightest talents have met with Jorge Mendes to discuss their future. Ansu Fati, Alejandro Balde and Lamine Yamal are all working with the Portuguese super-agent.

Mendes met with them at the Hotel Nobu in Barcelona after the Blaugrana beat Osasuna 1-0 at Camp Nou. Toni Juanmarti reports that the meeting lasted a few hours.

Se marchan Balde, Ansu y Lamine Yamal del Hotel Nobu, tras un par de horas de reunión con Jorge Mendes pic.twitter.com/8SwtnJtJcQ — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) May 2, 2023

Earlier in the evening, Mendes had met with Ansu Fati’s father before the match. After which he told reporters his son would be staying at Barcelona.

His case is the most up in the air of the three players, with Barcelona perhaps considering a sale as they try to raise funds this summer and get back within their salary limit. He continues to struggle for minutes.

Balde is thought to be negotiating a renewal with Barcelona, as they seek to tie down their starting left-back for the coming years. Meanwhile Yamal is also in negotiations over his first deal. Barcelona want to ensure they do not lose the 15-year-old when he turns 16, and can sign his first contract with the club.

Already he has shown glimpses of his quality in the first team. Barcelona have no doubt about their intentions with either Balde or Yamal, but Fati could be in for a summer of uncertainty.