Sergio Busquets reveals Barcelona will know decision on future ‘in the coming days’

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets has told the media that he will confirm his desire to stay or leave the club this week.

The 34-year-old is out of contract this summer, and has been strongly linked with a move to Saudi Arabia or Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, should he decide his era in Barcelona is up.

Busquets has remained an important part of the first-team at Barcelona this season, next to Frenkie de Jong in midfield, despite numerous calls for him to be replaced last season.

Speaking to DAZN after Barcelona beat Osasuna 1-0 on Tuesday night, Busquets explained that he was more or less settled in his mind. MD carried his words.

“I have my future more or less in my mind already, now there are a few days off and when I return I’ll probably notify the coach.”

Busquets has found a place in the ecosystem of Xavi Hernandez this season, and proven himself useful. Depending on his salary, which is thought to be greatly reduced if he stays, he could be a useful player next season. However there is the risk that they move Busquets on too late rather than too soon – some already feel that is the case.

