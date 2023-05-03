Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil on David Silva – ‘It’s a delight to see him play’

Real Sociedad downed Real Madrid 2-0 on Tuesday night after goals from Takefusa Kubo and Ander Barrenetxea sealed all three points at the Reale Arena. The star of the show was David Silva though.

The Txuri-Urdin have opened up an eight-point gap to Villarreal in 5th place ahead of their clash with Valencia, with just five more games to go for La Real. Manager Imanol Alguacil was not counting his Champions League chickens though.

“No, we have achieved the objective of beating Madrid, we are going to go game by game. They are three important points, 2-0, a huge job, happy, but there is still a lot left,” he told Diario AS.

On the game itself, he was satisfied with the performance, feeling La Real outplayed Carlo Ancelotti’s outfit.

“The clearest chances were ours, they have been rewarded, going to press in the opposition half, leaving many yards behind and it was a great job by the players.”

Silva was at the heart of La Real’s good play, directing things and making the difference in midfield. When he came off in the 89th minute, he was given an ovation and a spine-tingling chorus of singing his name. Alguacil did get lost in the emotion of the night when it came to Silva.

“I can thank him, from all the fans and the club. It is a delight to see him play with that excitement and desire. It something to be proud of that he is with us, there are few like David.”

The 37-year-old is yet to renew his deal with La Real, but did mention after the game that he was still enjoying himself, and while that was the case, he did not intend to retire.