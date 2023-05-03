Real Madrid yet to submit bid to Borussia Dortmund despite Jude Bellingham agreement being “close”

After months of hope, Real Madrid look to be finally securing a deal for their top transfer target, after reports emerged on Wednesday that they were close to agreeing terms for Jude Bellingham’s signature.

The English international has been a wanted man for much of this season, with Manchester City and Liverpool also having been heavily interested in securing his services. However, it appears that his next destination will be the Spanish capital.

Despite this, a deal is still relatively far away from being completed. According to Florian Plettenberg, Real Madrid are yet to enter into negotiations with Borussia Dortmund, who are expected to demand a fee of between €120-150m for Bellingham.

Real Madrid have also yet to submit an opening bid to Dortmund, and this could complicate a deal over the next few weeks. Los Blancos officials do not want to overpay for Bellingham, but the German side are expected to stand firm in their approach.

However, Real Madrid will hope that they can use Bellingham to put pressure on Dortmund in order to lower the price. It remains to be seen whether it is a tactic that will be successful, but a transfer does look to be getting closer.