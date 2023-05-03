Real Madrid-linked Takefusa Kubo speaks on future after downing Champions League holders

Real Sociedad forward Takefusa Kubo has been instrumental for Imanol Alguacil this season, providing a creative spark to their attack. That was on show once again on Tuesday night, as he capitalised on Eder Militao’s mistake in order to score the decisive goal.

It was his eighth goal of the season for the Txuri-Urdin, coming in a 2-0 win over Real Madrid, the club he moved from last summer. Kubo had become something of a journeyman previously.

Having come through at La Masia, Kubo moved back to Japan for several years, before being bought by Real Madrid. He rarely got a look in though, instead going on loan to Real Mallorca twice, Getafe and Villarreal. Only at La Real has he begun showing his true potential though.

Takefusa Kubo is having his most productive season yet. His 8 goals and 5 assists have surpassed his previous totals. His goals and assists have directly contributed to 19 points for Real Sociedad this season🧨🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/gOXpQymxX0 — Football España (@footballespana_) May 3, 2023

La Real bought him for just €5m, allowing a 50% share of any future profit made on him. There has been plenty of speculation that he might be a target for Real Madrid again, given his good form. That would slice any fee in half for Los Blancos, but Kubo explained after the match that next season at least, he would not be returning to Real Madrid.

“Ancelotti has not spoken to me. When I came here I was afraid that Real would not want me for next year and now I am happy that they want me. Next year I am 100% txuri-urdin,” he told Movistar+, with Relevo carrying his words.

The news will be a great relief to fans in Donostia-San Sebastian and the club alike. Kubo has been a revelation this season, and it looks as if he still has plenty of room for improvement.

Since moving to Real Sociedad and working under Alguacil, Kubo has seen a jump in his performance and work-rate, and has even previously admitted to feeling it was his last shot at making it at the top level.