Real Madrid gave Carlo Ancelotti permission to discuss Brazil job with CBF – report

Carlo Ancelotti’s future at Real Madrid has been a hot topic over the last few months. Despite having won five trophies so far over the last two seasons, he could be on his way out in the summer.

The CBF have earmarked Ancelotti as their top target for the head coach position of the Brazil national team, which was made vacant in December after the 2022 World Cup.

In recent weeks, Ancelotti has reaffirmed his commitment to Real Madrid in public, and he has done it in a private scene too. According to UOL, Real Madrid allowed the Italian to speak to the CBF in regards to the Brazil job, but he left the matter to his representatives, as he wanted to keep his full focus on Los Blancos.

Ancelotti’s contract at Real Madrid expires at the end of next season, and it appears that he wants to remain at the club until this date at the earliest, much to the disappointment of Brazil fans across the world.