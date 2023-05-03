Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal slates referee after sending off

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal wasted no time in making his feelings clear on the referee on Tuesday night, after Real Sociedad dispatched Los Blancos 2-0. Having conceded the first goal, Carvajal then saw a red card just past the hour-mark, making it an uphill task for his colleagues.

Carvajal received a first yellow card for dissent, before a sliding tackle got the ball first, but then caught his man with his studs. After the match, manager Carlo Ancelotti told Diario AS that “it looks to me that he gets the ball”, but declined to comment on his social media post.

The veteran defender had only been off the pitch for around five minutes, before he posted a laughing face on his Instagram account.

Carvajal was also seen applauding the referee as he went off the pitch, something which could see his ban extended.

As things stands, he will miss their tie in two weeks time against Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu. He will then be able to return at Mestalla against Valencia. Carvajal is unnlikely to be to distressed by the prospect, with that Getafe match falling as it does between their two Champions League semi-final ties against Manchester City.