Newcastle United linked with record-breaking €80m move for Barcelona star

Barcelona are looking to get back to close to their salary limit this summer, and are in need of €180m to be made in sales and savings. It appears they may have a helping hand from Newcastle United.

Raphinha stands out as one of the candidates to be pushed out of Barcelona this summer, with Ousmane Dembele competing for his spot, and the Brazilian still holding good cachet in the Premier League.

As per MD and The Chronicle, Newcastle are keen on bringing the Brazilian to Tyneside, but it will cost them €80m to do so. Raphinha was brought in for €58m plus €7m in variables just last summer, and has exhibited mixed form in the process. So far he has 10 goals and 11 assists this season.

That €80m fee would break their transfer record if they were to reach it, having done so last summer with Alexander Isak joining from Real Sociedad for €70m.

Barcelona will have to sell for over €52m in order to make a profit, with the club due €100m million over the next four years for the deal.

Looking at Barcelona’s current options, provided Xavi Hernandez is still keen to keep Dembele as his first choice winger on the right, Raphinha’s sale would make sense for the club. As has been the case in recent years though, the tricky part may be persuading Raphinha to leave – Frenkie de Jong demonstrated that players are willing to dig in to remain at the club.

