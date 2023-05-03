Manchester United planning to pursue move for Real Madrid starlet if Qatari takeover is completed

Manchester United’s proposed takeover has been a major news story in England for much of 2023, with the Glazer family seemingly looking to sell up at the Premier League giants.

One of the major bidders is a Qatari consortium, which is led by Sheikh Jassim. They are competing against Sir Jim Ratcliffe in order to become the majority shareholders of Man United in the near future.

According to Christian Falk, the Qatari group are already making major transfer plans at Man United. They reportedly want to sign Kylian Mbappe, Kinglsey Coman and Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga.

Real Madrid have a vested interest in both Mbappe, who is still reportedly a target for Florentino Perez, and Camavinga. The latter has been in sensational form in 2023, and has become a vitally important player in Carlo Ancelotti’s first team.

Camavinga is considered to be untouchable among the Real Madrid hierarchy, so if Man Utd do try to sign him, it would likely have to be an utterly outrageous bid.

Image via THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images