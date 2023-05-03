Luka Modric resumes partial training with Real Madrid ahead of Copa del Rey final

Real Madrid could well have Luka Modric available for selection for Saturday’s Copa del Rey final against Osasuna, despite the Croatian having suffered a hamstring tear during last week’s defeat to Girona.

News broke on Friday of Modric’s injury, and he has subsequently missed Real Madrid’s last two fixtures against Almeria and Real Sociedad. An initial diagnosis suggested that he would be absent for a month, which would have ruled him out for much of the remainder of the season.

It was reported that Modric was with a specialist in Belgrade over the weekend, and it appears that this has expedited his recovery. Relevo have reported that he took part in partial training on Wednesday, and he could be in contention to play against Osasuna.

However, with the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Manchester City just three days later, Carlo Ancelotti may opt to rest Modric ahead of that tie, as Real Madrid look to become back-to-back European champions.

Modric has been an integral cog for Real Madrid over the years, and should he be available for at least one of their next two matches, it would be a massive boost.