Lionel Messi made decision on Paris Saint-Germain future one month ago – report

After two years at the club, Lionel Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, as per reports on Tuesday.

The news came following confirmation that Messi had been handed a two-week internal suspension for club officials after he made an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia at the start of the week.

However, MD learned that Messi had made the decision to leave PSG about a month ago, following their disappointing Champions League exits at the hands of Bayern Munich. The Argentine is also seemingly unconvinced at the sporting project of the French champions.

Messi’s departure means that he will be a free agent at the end of the season, which would open the door for a sensational return to Barcelona, whom he left to join PSG back in 2021. Club officials are working on a deal, although it is far from straightforward due to Barcelona’s precarious financial situation.

Messi’s future will surely generate much discussion over the next few weeks, but with PSG no longer in the picture, Barcelona are primed to bring the 36-year-old back to the club in the summer for one last dance.

Image via Matthieu Mirville/ZUMAPRESS.com/MAXPPP