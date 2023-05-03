Lionel Messi in talks over $400m-a-year move to Saudi Arabia this summer – report

On Tuesday, it was reported that Lionel Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season upon the expiry of his contract.

Although the news came following Messi’s internal suspension for an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia earlier this week, the Argentine is reported to have made the decision a few weeks ago.

With Messi set to be a free agent, speculation over his next destination is expected to ramp up over the next weeks. He has been linked with a sensational return to Barcelona, although it is not the only offer that he is entertaining.

The Telegraph has reported that Messi is in talks over a move to the Roshn Saudi League, which would see him playing in the same country as Cristiano Ronaldo once again. Although any possible clubs are unknown, a deal is believed to be worth $400m per year.

That would make Messi the highest paid player in world football, and it is a deal that Barcelona could only dream of matching. Given their financial issues, they can only afford to offer the 36-year-old a relatively low wage, but it could be enough nonetheless.